Barcelona unmoved over Frenkie de Jong €100m asking price

Barcelona are prepared to sell Frenkie de Jong in 2024 but only if their €100m valuation is met.

The incoming months could be a repeat of last summer as de Jong’s potential exit dominated the gossip pages in Spain.

The Dutch international consistently stated is preference to stay in Catalonia despite major interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.

With Barcelona desperate to raise funds via a sale, de Jong stood his ground on the situation, with his current contract running until 2026.

De Jong is yet to confirm his plans over an extension, despite his desire to stay, and the club may now look to sell again.

If the 26-year-old starts next season without a new deal in place, his transfer value will decrease, as his contract ticks down.

Despite a lack of progress at this stage, Barcelona are willing to hold firm on their push for a €100m fee, as per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo.

That would a significant increase on the initial €60m bid put forward by United’s domestic rivals Tottenham at the start of 2024.