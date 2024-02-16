Barcelona starlet Gavi unwilling to hear out Paris Saint-Germain over move

It feels like a rare case these days, but Barcelona will be able to put out a united front in the face of Paris Saint-Germain interest in 19-year-old star Gavi. The midfielder has been mentioned in France by multiple outlets as a potential target for PSG as they look to move past Kylian Mbappe’s departure, but he will be going nowhere.

The Blaugrana have made it clear they are not willing to listen to offers for Gavi, who has a €1b release clause, and now Sport are reporting that Gavi is not willing to listen to offers either. Often these days clubs attempt to convince the player of a move first, and then negotiate with the club knowing they are in a tough position. That will not be the case for Gavi though, despite his excellent relationship with Luis Enrique.

The young midfielder was showing his best form yet when he was cruelly struck down by an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Unlike most of Barcelona’s squad though, he appears to be one of the few the Blaugrana are not willing to part with as they look to fund another rebuild of their squad.