Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez gives injury updates on three players ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that they may have two players back for their Champions League tie with Napoli, as they prepare to face Celta Vigo at Balaidos this weekend. Despite reports Marcos Alonso could be back for next Wednesday, it appears Xavi will have to wait before he can call on the veteran again.

Alonso has been out since December after undergoing back surgery for a spinal issue, but is believed to be close to coming back.

“Marcos Alonso is getting better, it could be two or three weeks, we’ll see the timing, but he’s fine. He would have had a lot of minutes with the injury to Balde, it’s a shame but we hope to have him back soon, because he’s on the home strait of his recovery.”

Meanwhile he does expect to have veteran midfielders Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto back for Napoli.

“We will see. They both still have discomfort, but they are one step away from returning. If they don’t return tomorrow, it will be against Napoli.”

The Blaugrana will return to European action next Wednesday against a struggling Napoli side too, who have their own doubts about Victor Osimhen’s fitness. It looks as if Alonso will be watching on with Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Joao Felix and Ferran Torres as the Blaugrana take to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.