Atletico Madrid get key defender back from injury ahead of Inter Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid might not be preparing for their return to action in Europe in excellent form, but they will get one of their key defenders back. First there is the matter of a tricky fixture with Las Palmas on Saturday, and Diego Simeone must decide whether Jose Maria Gimenez will have minutes or not.

As per Diario AS, Gimenez will be back for the Inter clash after training normally this week – he has missed two weeks of action. Gabriel Paulista could miss out against Las Palmas and possibly Inter, but Simeone should be able to call on Gimenez, Axel Witsel and Mario Hermoso, who have been the first choice back three this season. Cesar Azpilicueta is also injured, although Reinildo Mandava will be hoping for minutes against Inter too.

Generally Atletico Madrid have been questionable at the back this season, but their front pairing of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have sustained their form up front. With the former injured and the latter looking tired, Simeone will be hoping for a more sturdy defensive effort next week at the Giuseppe Meazza.