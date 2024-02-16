Antoine Griezmann claims Barcelona transfer was a ‘mistake’

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has made a bold claim over his spell at Barcelona.

Griezmann is enjoying a superb second spell in Madrid with the France star now the club’s leading goal scorer.

However, his place in the supporters affection has been a had fought battle, following his return from Catalonia.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico Madrid initially on loan in 2021, before completing a permanent switch in 2022.

The attacker admitted he needed to work hard to prove his worth to the Los Rojiblancos supporters and the circle has been completed in recent months.

Griezmann was presented with golden ring by his teammates and club officials as part of an official ceremony to mark his goal record.

As part of wide ranging interview at the ceremony, Griezmann was asked about his time at Barcelona, from 2019 to 2021.

He opted to eventually leave Madrid, after rejecting a 2018 switch, and in recollection it was a decision he regrets.

“I decided to leave because I had reached my mental limit. I had to leave, and you always think that outside is better”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I wanted to try, but after a few months, I realised I was not as happy as in Madrid and at Atleti.

“I was angry with myself and I had to work hard, and be quiet. I became ‘small’ for the first few months back here.

“(Fernando) Torres told me when I came back that if I left everything on the field the fans would respect me.

“It’s a joy to be here, I made a mistake, as can happen to anyone, but I will do everything so the fans are proud of their No.7. We need you from now to the end of the season, thanks for the love, and we will enjoy it together.”