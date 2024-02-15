WATCH: Eduardo Camavinga caught warning Aurelien Tchouameni about Carlo Ancelotti

‘This is how it starts’ Eduardo Camavinga grinned at Aurelien Tchouameni, as they discussed the latter’s recent deployment in central defence. After their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, footage was captured of pair discussing his positional change with opponent and compatriot Mohamed Simakan.

Camavinga should know. Last season he filled in on occasion at left-back, following Didier Deschamps decision to use him there for France at the 2022 World Cup, and performed so well there that he ended up becoming one of Ancelotti’s go-to options during 2023. Amid fitness issues for Ferland Mendy, he started arguably Real Madrid‘s most crucial games of the season against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals there.

"This is how it starts." Eduardo Camavinga's warning to Aurelien Tchouameni😅 Credit 📹@HdeHelena_RM. pic.twitter.com/93VJOQmTOL — Football España (@footballespana_) February 15, 2024

Now with David Alaba out until the end of the season, Eder Militao still at least a month away as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Antonio Rudiger also injured, Tchouameni has been dropped back to defence. Certainly his strong performances there threaten to make him a viable option – regardless of Camavinga’s jokes. So far in the five matches that Tchouameni has played there this season, Los Blancos are yet to concede.