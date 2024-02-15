The move made by Hansi Flick to get closer to Barcelona job

Barcelona’s managerial hunt will have to take a back seat for the coming weeks as news of Kylian Mbappe’s impending departure from Paris Saint-Germain breaks – much to the delight of Deco and Joan Laporta. However one candidate appears to be making his desire to take the job as clear as day.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could end up being an option if things continue to spiral in Bavaria – only if he is available for free will they move for him. Equally, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is well-liked amongst the board of directors, but a rumoured release clause of €12-15m is seen as a large obstacle to his appointment, as per The Athletic, who say Barcelona do not want to fork out for their next coach.

🚨 Several Barcelona sources put Luis Enrique's name high up amongst the list of candidates to replace Xavi, should become available. @polballus pic.twitter.com/kTzMQ8YFd2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 15, 2024

Former Bayern manager Hansi Flick on the other hand is making all of the right moves to be the next man in the dugout. Following reports that Flick wants the job and has started learning Spanish, he has now switched agents to Pini Zahavi. The Israeli representative has a good relationship with Barcelona and Joan Laporta, having brokered the Robert Lewandowski move two summers ago. As is pointed out, relationships have weighed heavily in Barcelona’s recent business.

Flick certainly meets the first requirement in terms of being available, and having a pedigree. Also working in his favour is the fact he has worked at Bayern, arguably the most similar club to the Blaugrana. However the lack of language skills, his success only coming with one side, and the fact that he has only operated in Germany work against him.