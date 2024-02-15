Sevilla have no intention of triggering €18m buy clause to sign Manchester United loanee

Hannibal Mejbri’s loan spell at Sevilla has been something of a disaster so far. The 21-year-old midfielder, who promised much when he arrived from Manchester United in January, has only played 36 minutes for the Andalusian giants, with head coach Quique Sanchez Flores showing no signs of playing him any more in the near future.

Hannibal has been somewhat ostracised at Sevilla in the last couple of weeks. Since a training ground bust-up with teammate Mariano Diaz, he has played just eight minutes, which came in the victory over Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas. Furthermore, he has been publicly scolded by Quique on multiple occasions, which has made clear his feelings on the youngster.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla have no intention of buying Hannibal on a permanent basis this summer, which hardly comes as a surprise given his current situation. Los Nervionenses have a €18m buy clause in the deal that was negotiated with Man United, although at this stage, that won’t be triggered, and the Tunisian will return to Old Trafford.

It’s certainly been a sorry episode for all parties so far, although there is still time for Hannibal to rectify his Sevilla career. It remains to be seen whether he will be given the chance to do so, whether that be in training or in matches.