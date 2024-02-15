Real Sociedad scoring woes laid bare as 51-year unwanted record equalled against Paris Saint-Germain

It was a very encouraging performance from Real Sociedad at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, but ultimately, it was an all-too familiar tale as they failed to find the back of the net again, losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

It’s now been 474 minutes since La Real last found the back of the net, it was Sheraldo Becker that did that when he scored their second in the 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Since then, they have failed to score against Rayo Vallecano (0-0), Girona (0-0), Mallorca (0-0), Osasuna (0-1) and now PSG (0-2).

As per MD, it’s the first time in 51 years that La Real have failed to score in five consecutive matches, having last done so between February and March in 1973.

It’s clear to see that the likes of the Andre Silva, Umar Sadiq and Takefusa Kubo need to step up. They have an opportunity to do so against Mallorca on Sunday, as Real Sociedad look to finally end this unwanted streak.