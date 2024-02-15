Real Madrid “totally confident” of signing Kylian Mbappe following PSG departure decision

On Thursday, it was widely reported that Kylian Mbappe had told Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract. The 24-year-old’s future at the French champions has been the subject of significant speculation for many months, and it now looks to have been solved.

However, what isn’t yet known is where Mbappe will end up in the summer. Real Madrid are firm favourites to finally get their man, although at this stage, no agreement has been reached between the two parties.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Blancos have “total confidence” that they will be able to reach an agreement with Mbappe in the coming weeks and months. They are continuing discussions with Mbappe’s representatives in order to find a resolution.

🚨🔴🔵 More on Kylian Mbappé. The decision is 100% confirmed as Nasser Al Khelaifi has been informed today. ↪️ PSG and Mbappe will communicate together about Kylian’s exit in the upcoming months. ⚪️ Real Madrid keep working on Mbappé deal with total confidence to get it done. pic.twitter.com/5lsyazhDNx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

It would be a major coup for Real Madrid if they are to get Mbappe, and on a free transfer too. While it’s not done yet, the expectations are that the French forward will be wearing the famous white jersey from next season onwards.