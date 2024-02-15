Real Madrid star reacts to news of Kylian Mbappe possibly joining from Paris Saint-Germain

The news of Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season has brought extreme joy to the supporters of Real Madrid, with the 24-year-old expected to finally seal a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Although an agreement has yet to be reached between Los Blancos and Mbappe’s representatives, the expectation is that one will be finalised over the coming weeks. This is major news for Real Madrid, who are close to adding another world class player to their incredible squad.

It wasn’t just the club’s supporters that reaction to the news on Thursday. Aurelien Tchouameni also took to social media, posting a cryptic tweet to suggest that he was enjoying the developments in the Mbappe saga.

🍿 🍿 — Tchouameni Aurélien (@atchouameni) February 15, 2024

Tchouameni knows Mbappe well from their time in the French national team, and it’s looking increasingly likely they will also be teammates at club level too. He, as much as any, will be very pleased at the possibility of Real Madrid finally getting their man.