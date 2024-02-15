Real Madrid considering offering new deal to surprise performer this season

Real Madrid have been able to rely on a number of surprise performers this season, proving the strength of their squad, most recently exemplified by Brahim Diaz and his winner at RB Leipzig. Perhaps none have been more surprising than Ukrianian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

When Thibaut Courtois was ruled out for most of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in on loan from Chelsea, it was presumed to be a given that the latter would occupy number one duties for the rest of the season. Yet an injury to Kepa in October gave Lunin a chance to display his quality, and since, Ancelotti has been rotating between the two since. Of late, Lunin appears to have won the job outright.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid are internally discussing a new deal for Lunin. The 25-year-old is out of contract in 2025, and they are hoping to be able to rely on him next season as competition for Thibaut Courtois. Equally if he does want to leave this summer, then a new deal would allow Los Blancos to up the asking price.

Should Lunin depart, then Real Madrid will look for a low-cost option to replace him on the market, or alternatively promote promising 18-year-old Fran Gonzalez from their Castilla side. The continuity of Kepa has been discarded as an option.