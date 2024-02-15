Real Madrid breathe sigh of relief following medical tests for forward

Real Madrid will be delighted that Brahim Diaz’s injury which forced him off against RB Leipzig will not keep him out, having put in a match-winning display. With Jude Bellingham out of action for another week or two, Brahim has been slated to perform in his absence.

The former Milan player has been in inspired form since Carlo Ancelotti began using him more regularly, and alarm bells were ringing when he limped off in the final 20 minutes nursing his leg.

There was concern that he might have strained or torn his hamstring, but after tests, Diario AS have confirmed that Brahim has not damaged the muscles, but merely pickd up a knock there. He is likely to be available against Rayo Vallecano this weekend, although it is not yet clear if Carlo Ancelotti will risk him in a relatively low-stakes game.

Brahim has been a breathe of fresh air for the Real Madrid attack this season, providing passing and dribbling whenever Vinicius Junior has been absent, or Ancelotti requires a different option to Rodrygo Goes. With Bellingham out, he has a shot at a run of games to produce, and impress Sapin manager Luis de la Fuente.