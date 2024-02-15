Real Madrid agree personal terms with top transfer target ahead of possible summer move

Real Madrid are poised for a very strong summer transfer window. Following the news that Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the season, Los Blancos are poised to secure the long-awaited arrival of the 24-year-old French forward. However, he may not be the only world class player to arrive, as they are also pursuing a deal for Alphonso Davies.

Real Madrid view Davies as their first-choice target to reinforce the left-back position in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The Canadian international would hold down the position for many years to come, and would be the latest piece of the puzzle in establishing the side as one of, if not the best team in the world.

Davies’ contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2025, and if he doesn’t sign a renewal before the end of the season, the expectation is that he will be available on a cut-price deal in the summer. Relevo have now reported that Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Davies, bringing a possible signing one step closer.

Interestingly, it’s noted that even if Davies does arrive, Ancelotti wants to retain his current first-choice left-back, that being Ferland Mendy. That’s despite reports that Real Madrid officials intend to sell the 28-year-old in the event that Davies signs, especially as he only has a year left on his own contract.

If Davies joins, Real Madrid would have him, Mendy and Fran Garcia as left-back options, which would be overkill. A solution will need to be found in the event that this occurs, although for now, the club’s focus will be on ensuring that Davies ends up in the famous white jersey from next season onwards.