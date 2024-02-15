Real Betis facing Europa Conference League exit after losing at home to Dinamo Zagreb

Real Betis are still down the barrel of a second exit from European competition this season. Having been knocked down to the Europa Conference League after finishing third in their Europa League group, they are now at a big risk of losing their spot in that tournament too, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb at the Benito Villamarin.

The first half was a quiet affair, although Betis did have chances to score. Nabil Fekir was at the heart of most good things for the hosts, and he created big chances for William Carvalho and German Pezzella, although neither was able to find the back of the net.

Betis dominated the play again in the second half without creating too much, and they were punished for it in the 76th minute. Chadi Riad was adjudged to have handled in the area, which allowed Bruno Petkovic to score from the penalty spot.

Real Betis huffed and puffed in their search for an equaliser, but one did not come. It means that they need to win in Zagreb next Thursday in order to force a result, something that will be far from straightforward for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.