Paris Saint-Germain preparing summer transfer assault for second Barcelona star in 12 months

Because of their ongoing financial woes, Barcelona will be forced into making at least one significant sale this summer. The likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha have all been rumoured as possible departures, but one that the club do not intend to sell is Gavi – the 19-year-old midfielder is considered to be an “untouchable”.

However, this is unlikely to stop Paris Saint-Germain from making a move. Fresh from losing Kylian Mbappe, whose impending departure will save them a significant amount of money in terms of wages, the French champions have added Gavi to their summer shortlist, as reported by The Athletic.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique, formerly of Barcelona, is a huge admirer of Gavi, having managed him during his time in charge of Spain. He dreams of being re-united with the teenager in the French capital.

It would be the second time in two summers that PSG tried for a Barcelona player, following their move for Ousmane Dembele in 2023. Although that deal looked somewhat improbable at the time, this one is even more so, as Gavi has a €1bn, which the Catalans will refer any interested club to.