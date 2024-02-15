Napoli nursing major concern ahead of Champions League clash with Barcelona

Barcelona will travel to Naples next week to take on Napoli in their Champions League Round of 16 clash first leg, and have been nursing a weak defence to do so with. Yet Napoli are also sweating on the fitness of star forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international made it all the way to the final with the Super Eagles, but were defeated 1-0 by Cote d’Ivoire. However SkySport in Italy, as recorded by Sport, say that he has returned struggling for fitness. There is no certainty on how he will be by next week either.

Osimhen lost 3-4kgs in weight over the course of the tournament, and despite finishing second, Nigeria returned home to a government greeting and plenty of activities. That came after an exhausting tournament, and was followed by a 16-hour flight.

If Osimhen cannot go from the start, then it will likely be one of Giovanni Simeone or Giacomo Raspadori who comes into the side for him. Barcelona have beenn fragile defensively of late, and Osimhen’s power and pace are a major threat to a disorganised side.