Mourning at Montjuic for ‘the grandfather of Barca’ as tributes are paid

Barcelona have expressed their condonlences following the passing of Joan Casals at the age of 90, commonly known as ‘the grandfather of Barca’. Beginning with President Joan Laporta, a number of figures came out to share their grief at his passing.

“Always by Barca’s side and active in ‘Barcelonaism’ from Guardiola de Bergueda, his small and beloved homeland, the Culers will never forget you Joan, the Grandfather of Barca. My condolences to family and friends.”

The likes of Marc Bartra, Alexia Putellas and Ansu Fati all posted on social media about Casals folllowing the news.

Dibuiz original de l'Avi del Barça, Valentí Castanys, i l'estàtua en el seu honor a la Masia

Iconic for his beard and vintage Barcelona shirt, the genesis of his fame comes from an old cartoon. As highlighted by Esport3, Valenti Castanys originally drew a figure (that would come to resemble Casals later), before a statue of ‘the grandfather of Barca’ was erected outside of the original La Masia building.

Casals began going to games regularly in the eighties, and quickly became a cult hero amongst Blaugrana fans.

