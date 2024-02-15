Mourning at Montjuic for ‘the grandfather of Barca’ as tributes are paid

Barcelona have expressed their condonlences following the passing of Joan Casals at the age of 90, commonly known as ‘the grandfather of Barca’. Beginning with President Joan Laporta, a number of figures came out to share their grief at his passing.

“Always by Barca’s side and active in ‘Barcelonaism’ from Guardiola de Bergueda, his small and beloved homeland, the Culers will never forget you Joan, the Grandfather of Barca. My condolences to family and friends.”

Sempre al costat del Barça i fent barcelonisme des de Guardiola de Berguedà, la seva petita i estimada pàtria, els culers no t’oblidarem mai Joan, l’Avi del Barça. El meu condol als familiars i amics. https://t.co/z2g5FOEBH4 — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) February 15, 2024

The likes of Marc Bartra, Alexia Putellas and Ansu Fati all posted on social media about Casals folllowing the news.

#FCBarcelona today mourned the passing of 'El Avi del Barca' – 'The grandfather of Barca'. Joan Casals, 90, was an iconic figure around the club for several decades. DEP. pic.twitter.com/ReYDxXd57X — Football España (@footballespana_) February 15, 2024

Iconic for his beard and vintage Barcelona shirt, the genesis of his fame comes from an old cartoon. As highlighted by Esport3, Valenti Castanys originally drew a figure (that would come to resemble Casals later), before a statue of ‘the grandfather of Barca’ was erected outside of the original La Masia building.

Descansa en pau Joan Casals. Avui can Barça està de dol. Una bellissima persona i un culé incondicional. Tot el meu recolzament a la familia. Etern Avi del Barça. 🖤😔 https://t.co/rPESLLGOE5 — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) February 14, 2024

Casals began going to games regularly in the eighties, and quickly became a cult hero amongst Blaugrana fans.