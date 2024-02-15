Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave this summer, Real Madrid expected destination

The Kylian Mbappe saga looks like it could soon be about to end. The 24-year-old, whose future has been the subject of significant speculation over the last few months, has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

Mbappe’s contract at the French champions is expiring in the summer, and for the last six weeks or so, he has been able to freely discuss terms with interested clubs. He has kept his cards very close to his chest so far, although that could soon be about to change, with Fabrice Hawkins reporting that Mbappe has communicated to PSG that he is departing when his deal runs out.

🚨🚨💣💣 Kylian Mbappé a annoncé à Nasser al-Khelaïfi son départ en fin de saison. ➡️Le Real Madrid est le grand favori pour l’accueillir 👀

Rien n’est signé pour le moment ❌ pic.twitter.com/Ks41JGm6gE — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) February 15, 2024

Kylian Mbappé ha comunicado al Paris Saint-Germain que NO renovará. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 15, 2024

It opens the door for Mbappe to finally join Real Madrid, who have been after him for several years. However, at this stage, nothing has been agreed, so it still presents an opportunity for another club to swoop in.