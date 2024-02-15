Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid he wants to join this summer, PSG departure was decided “weeks ago”

On Thursday, it was widely reported that Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, when his current contract is set to expire. It opens the door for the 24-year-old world class forward to finally join Real Madrid, who have been after him for several years.

Although no agreement has been reached with Mbappe as of yet, Real Madrid are said to be very confident of closing an agreement soon. As per Relevo, club officials expect everything to be finalised in a matter of weeks, as Mbappe has already given his word to Los Blancos that he wants to join.

Furthermore, the report notes that Mbappe actually came to his decision to leave PSG several weeks ago, although it was only communication to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the club’s president, in the last few days.

For now, Mbappe’s full focus is on PSG, whom he hopes to help finally win the Champions League as his last act. Real Madrid are continuing to work towards an agreement of personal terms, but it’s highly likely that Florentino Perez will finally get his man at the umpteenth time of asking.