Clubs on alert as 20-year-old Girona star will be available for less than €20m this summer

Arnau Martinez has been a player in-demand over the last 12 months. The likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Barcelona have all been linked with the 20-year-old defender, who is very highly-rated across Spanish football.

That continues to be case, even though Martinez has struggled for regular playing time at Girona this season. Yan Couto’s arrival has seen him reduced to a squad role, but he still holds a key position in Michel Sanchez’s squad, and that has been proven by the fact that he has been offered a new contract.

As per RAC1, Martinez has accepted Girona’s latest proposal, which will see him extend his stay beyond 2025, which is when his current deal expires. However, as part of the agreement, his release clause – currently set at €20m – will be reduced, although it’s not clear as of yet what the new figure will be.

Either way, it’s likely to see clubs across Europe taking a strong interest in Martinez. A summer move could well be on the cards for the youngster, although at the very least, Girona don’t stand to lose him for nothing in 2025.