Carlo Ancelotti tells Real Madrid he would renew contract of defender

Real Madrid will, one they have resolved the Kylian Mbappe situation, pursue Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer. The Canadian defender is one of their top targets, but the current occupier of the left-back slot might not be making way for him.

Last summer it seemed certain that Ferland Mendy would be departing Real Madrid, as Saudi Arabia sounded him out for an offer, and the Frenchman battled relentless injuries. This year he has managed to remain fit, and as a result has rediscovered his form.

Earlier in the season Ancelotti called him the best defensive left-back in the world, and despite the fact they may be about to recruit arguably the best offensive left-back in the game, Ancelotti has told Los Blancos he would renew Mendy’s contract. The 28-year-old is out of contract in 2025, meaning it would make sense for Real Madrid to offer him a new deal or sell him.

Relevo say that it is not ruled out that Mendy is offered a new deal, as Los Blancos wait to see how the Davies situation will play out – even if it is merely to sell him down the line.

The very fact that they are asking Ancelotti’s opinion suggests that Real Madrid are at least open to the idea of keeping him. His injury history and age would suggest that it is a good time to move Mendy on, but there is no doubt that his return to form has seen their defence improve dramatically this season.