Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal opens up on debut, Xavi Hernandez and his ears popping at Camp Nou

If there is one aspect of Xavi Hernandez’s management that perhaps hasn’t received the credit it deserves, it is his bravery with young players. While in part he has been forced into it, the likes of Alejandro Balde, Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Guiu have all responded well, but the star of that show is Lamine Yamal. Still just 16, he continues to improve with every passing week.

In an interview with the Barcelona club media, carried by Sport, Lamine Yamal described what it was like to make his debut last season.

“I went out to warm up when I entered the field my ears popped, I couldn’t hear anything, it was like a minute, but in my legs it seemed like an hour.”

He admitted that despite only playing 7 minutes, it took its toll on him.

“I ended up very tired. I went out to the parking lot where my mother was and everyone was very happy. The next day I trained again with the first team. It was a day of great happiness because the next day I trained again.”

Lamine Yamal went on to explain that he initially was just a child in the dressing room, but now has the respect of his teammates, and gets involveed more often, including in jokes. The 16-year-old will always be a fan of Xavi Hernandez though.

“I am grateful to him because not just anyone makes you debut at 15 years old, and this season he has given me minutes in all the games I have been able to play.”

“He told me to enjoy doing, the same as in training and it would turn out well. That I come on play, to have fun.”

Certainly he has been doing that in recent weeks. Lamine Yamal has undoutedly been their most dangerous forward over the last month, and has started their last five matches in a row. The concern will be that the pressure takes the fun out of it for such a young, mercurial talent.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images