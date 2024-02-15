Barcelona will try to bring in two midfielders this summer – report

Barcelona have outlined the pivot position as a priority for their summer transfer market plans, but will also look to bring in reinforcements further forward.

Despite having Gavi, Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong all contracted to the club for next season, MD say that they want to bring in another central midfielder – perhaps suggesting that one of the aforementioned could be moved on.

Although Aleix Garcia declared he has not had any contact with Barcelona, the Girona captain is the desired target for Blaugrana. The 26-year-old has a €20m release clause, but Barcelona will hope to do a deal for €14-15m.

One of the advantages of Garcia is that he can play further forward in midfield, but as he has shown this season, is excellent at the base of the play too. Ultimately, Deco and Joan Laporta have decided that they are lacking defensive and physical prowess in front of the back four, something they will try to sign as a matter of priority.

The top target appears to be Everton’s Amadou Onana, but with Deco reportedly setting a limit of €40m for his transfer, but there has been talk of the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal making a €60m for him this summer.

Almeria’s Dion Lopy has a €40m release clause, but the Catalans believe he could be available for less this summer, especially with the Andalusian side staring relegation in the face.

Of course, none of these options will be possible unless they make major sales first. Bearing that in mind, they are likely to have a tough job negotiating big sales, with little leverage. It threatens to once again condemn them to a season of makeshift solutions.