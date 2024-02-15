Barcelona reconsidering options with forward due to Xavi Hernandez exit

Barcelona are already setting out some of their plans for the coming season between the Board of Directors, Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta. However Xavi Hernandez’s departure could see a swing in the future of some of their players.

Already it has been reported that Sergi Roberto may become a victim of Xavi’s departure, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. The opposite could be the case for Ansu Fati say Sport, with the forward due to return from his loan move at Brighton.

Xavi appeared to have lost faith in Fati, and that played a key part in him heading to England in order to try and improve his fortunes. With Xavi still there, Ansu seemed likely to exit this summer, either on loan or permanently, in the knowledge that he woud probably play a secondary role. However a change of manager might see the 21-year-old get another shot.

🚨 Barca will not renew Alonso's contract, his replacement is Hector Fort. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/lIY4OX0Q0j — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 15, 2024

Injuries have again kept him again this year at Brighton, where he has missed several months of action again. He has been relatively dangerous during the games he has played, appearing 19 times, scoring on four occasions and giving one assist. On average though, he has contributed to a goal every 140 minutes.