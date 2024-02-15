Barcelona following Arsenal forward among three options heading shortlist for position

Barcelona are looking ahead to next season just two weeks after the January transfer window closed. As ever in Catalonia, their ambitions in the market are high, but questions marks remain over whether their budget will reach as far as their aims.

According to MD, Barcelona see the left-wing position, or the left side of a forward line, as a key position to strengthen in the summer. Their intention is for the club to return broadly to a 4-3-3 structure, and as such, want a more natural option there rather than Joao Felix. They also feel they need someone else with one-on-one ability to beat their defender.

There are several options in case Barcelona manage to return to the black in terms of their salary limit, and are not restricted to using half of the money they save or make. The dream is Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, but his price tag makes that dream impossible.

They are also following Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli closely. The 22-year-old also seems a tricky acquisition given Arsenal have no need to sell, and he has a deal until 2027, even if he brings goal threat and some of the attributes Barcelona desire.

🚨 Barcelona are looking for a left winger and they like Martinelli, Kvaratskhelia and Mitoma. Barça rule out Nico Williams because he renewed until 2027. @ffpolo, @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/5Q1lEoVqKK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 15, 2024

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another name they like, although he too has a deal until 2027 too. Kvaratskhelia has openly admitted that his dream is to play for Real Madrid, but his agent believes he can earn more elsewhere.

Meanwhile Nico Williams, of Athletic Club, has been dropped from their shortlist after he extended his deal until 2027.

The reality is that until Barcelona start selling some major pieces of their squad, both of those seem highly improbable in terms of cost and the willingness of their clubs to let them go.