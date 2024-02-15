Barcelona finalise major piece of business as 19-year-old registered with La Liga for next season

Because of their ongoing financial problems, Barcelona have had three players on their books that are not yet registered for next season. They are Inigo Martinez, Vitor Roque and Gavi – the former pair both joined the club this season (Martinez last summer, Roque in January), while for Gavi, he has been temporarily registered with La Liga, as a result of issues in regards to his registration last season.

Gavi was registered as a first team player last January, which saw him handed the number six jersey, although a court order later annulled this, meaning that Barcelona were racing against time to ensure that the teenage midfielder couldn’t leave at the end of last season as a free agent. They managed to do it, but could only secure his registration on a temporary basis, until the end of this season.

Fortunately, RAC1 have now reported that Barcelona have reached an agreement with La Liga to finalise Gavi’s registration on a permanent basis. It means that he will remain as a first team player until at least 2026, when his current contract expires.

🚨 Barcelona and LaLiga have reached an agreement for the registration of Gavi as a first team player for all purposes. @FCBRAC1 pic.twitter.com/DdGSqGuirq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 15, 2024

It is brilliant news for Barcelona that they have been able to sort this, and before the summer too. Gavi is a crucial player, and his absence has been significant felt since he tore his ACL back in November.