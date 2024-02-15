Barcelona will listen to offers for 20-year-old defender this summer

Barcelona will be forced into sales this summer in order to be able to get back within their salary limit, and from their perspective, make some moves in the transfer market. While it appears there are some obvious candidates for major exits, the Blaugrana are not closing the door on a number of players leaving, including Alejandro Balde.

Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha have been mentioned as potential oportunities for the Blaugrana to cash in, but a number of other players could be on the chopping block if the right offer comes in. That is the case for Balde, who is currently out injured until the end of the season. The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last year, replacing Jordi Alba and making the 2022 Spain World Cup squad, but struggled to repeat that form this season. MD say that if a high offer for Balde comes in, then they will evaluate it, although they are not planning on a sale.

Last summer it was rumoured that Manchester City were interested in him, but he signed a new deal until 2028 with a €1b release clause. Loanee Alex Valle has been suggested as a first-team option when he returns from Levante, while Las Palmas’ Sergi Cardona has also been mentioned as a potential free option at the end of his contract, but both of these were initially slated as back-ups to for Balde. Marcos Alonso will not continue beyond the end of this year.