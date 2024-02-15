Atletico madrid chief raises hopes of having top defender next season

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has raised hopes that they may reach an agreement with defender Mario Hermoso, despite reports suggesting that he will leave the club.

Hermoso is one of several players out of contract at the end of the season, and has yet to renew his deal. As per the latest enquiries into his situation, Football España understood last week that he was getting closer to leaving Atletico than staying, with both sides refusing to budge on their negotiating position.

Nevertheless, Cerezo has told MD that the talks are moving in the right direction.

“I think everything is going its way, he is an important player for the club and I think there is not going to be any problem.”

Cerezo also spoke on Kylian Mbappe, who has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season.

“Mbappe is a great player and I imagine that there will be many clubs in Europe that will want him. We always like good players, the thing is that everyone has their preferences.”

Hermoso has been a starter for Diego Simeone for the past year, after a spell out of the side. His ball-playing ability has been crucial to their shift in style, getting on the ball more often, and even finding Antoine Griezmann. Without him, they would not have a similar profile in their squad.