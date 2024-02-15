Arsenal advance interest in 21-year-old La Liga star, club expect summer sale to happen

Nico Williams is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in La Liga. The 21-year-old Athletic Club forward has been in sensational form over the last 12 months, which has seen him become a regular for the Spanish national team under head coach Luis de la Fuente.

The likelihood is that Williams will be heading to Germany with La Roja for Euro 2024, and that could be the start of a big summer for him. Not only could he be competing at the major tournament, he could also be on the move, with clubs queueing up to sign him from Athletic.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Williams of late, and given that his release clause is just €50m, the likelihood is that this will be triggered in the summer. Arsenal appear to be best placed to sign him, as El Chiringuito have reported that they have recently stepped up their interest.

🚨 "El ARSENAL está PRESIONANDO por NICO WILLIAMS". 💣 "En el ATHLETIC tienen la sensación que se va a IR".#PIPÍLDORA de @PipiEstrada1 en #ElChiringuitoDeMega. pic.twitter.com/iGDDOpktYd — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 15, 2024

The report also notes that Athletic Club are expecting to lose Williams this summer, as they are aware that his release clause is very achievable for the clubs interested in signing him. Losing him would certainly be a big blow, although the money generated would significantly help Ernesto Valverde bolster his squad.