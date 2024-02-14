Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG as Real Sociedad fall behind in Champions League clash

For the opening 55 minutes of their Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, Real Sociedad have been excellent. Imanol Alguacil’s side have regularly threatened the hosts, although they have now fallen behind.

Kylian Mbappe returned from injury to take his place in the starting line-up for this match, and it’s he who has opened the scoring for PSG, finishing at the back post following a Marquinhos flick-on.

La Real have been really good, especially in the first leg, but they failed to take advantage, and now they have been punished by Mbappe, who showed great movement to find space in the penalty area to fire beyond Alex Remiro.

Real Sociedad must now keep it tight, and try not to concede again in Paris. Even a one-goal defeat would give them a strong change in the return leg at the Reale Arena.

