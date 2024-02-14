WATCH: Fine finish from Bradley Barcola sees PSG go 2-0 up over Real Sociedad

Despite a very strong first half performance from Real Sociedad in the French capital, their hopes of progressing to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League are now hanging by a thread, as Paris Saint-Germain have got 2-0 up at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring for the hosts in the second half, and that has now been added to by Bradley Barcola, who finished off a fine move by poking the ball under the onrushing Alex Remiro.

What a way to get your first goal in the #UCL! 🤩 Brilliant finish from Bradley Barcola! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2b42G2TU4F — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 14, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: Barcola doubles the lead!! PSG 2-0 Real Socieded pic.twitter.com/vI0X20TCPg — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 14, 2024

Bradley Barcola COOKED Real Sociedad. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AJsYewkctZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 14, 2024

That is a disappointing goal to concede for La Real, although it was quality play from PSG, who now have a foothold in the tie.

It’s now imperative that Real Sociedad do not concede again in Paris, so that there still have something of a chance in the tie when the return leg takes place at the Reale Arena in three weeks’ time.