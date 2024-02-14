WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti’s heart skips a beat after Toni Kroos joke

Real Madrid are headed back to Spain with an advantage after a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in Germany. Much of the focus was on Toni Kroos, who returned to his homeland amid speculation over whether he would return again in the summer to play for the national team. He was the protagonist on and off the pitch, but as usual, handled it all with typical composure and a streak of dry wit.

Before the match Kroos admitted he was considering coming out of retirement for Germany, while also saying he did not know whether he would extend his deal with Real Madrid deal. He also opined on the stick he got from fans in Saudi Arabia during the Spanish Supercup last month.

It was Kroos who took care of the press duties from the players side, and as he passed Carlo Ancelotti who was on the way to do his press conference, he had the Italian going for a moment with his humour.