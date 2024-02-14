Toni Kroos provides injury update on key Real Madrid duo – “I think we’ll see him this season”

Real Madrid have been decimated with injuries at times this season, and their woes started all the way back in August, before the season even began. Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL in training just days before the start of the campaign, and on MD1, Eder Militao did the same after an innocuous slip against Athletic Club.

Both players have been unavailable since then, although they are in (or at least nearing) the final stages of their respective recoveries. Militao is expected to return first, despite having suffered his injury more recently, and this was confirmed by Toni Kroos, who provided an update on both players, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“From what I’ve seen, Eder Militao is on a really good path. I think we’ll see him this season, he’s working with the ball already.

“Courtois? I don’t know, I’m not able to predict return schedule for a goalkeeper as it’s different.”

👀🇧🇷 Toni Kroos: “From what I’ve seen, Éder Militão is on a really good path. I think we’ll see Militão this season, he’s working with the ball already”. “Courtois? I don’t know, I’m not able to predict return schedule for a goalkeeper as it’s different”. pic.twitter.com/SZKCYWHINs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2024

Having both players back before the end of the season would be a major boost for Real Madrid, but especially in the case of Militao, given the injury struggles that have occurred in the centre-back department in recent weeks/months.