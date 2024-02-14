Sporting Director Deco wants Barcelona to sign more muscle

Barcelona are unlikely to have much money to spend in the summer, and so the pressure will be on Deco to get it right with the players he can bring in. His view is that the Blaugrana need to bring in more physically gifted players.

According to Sport, Barcelona will look to get stronger and faster in the transfer market this summer, with Deco feeling they lack sufficient power to compete with their rivals. That is part of the thinking behind their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who would give Barcelona that physical prowess in the middle of the park that they currently lack.

“You can’t take a group of kids, dress them in the Barca shirt and expect them to win titles from one day to the next,” Deco said in a recent interview with Nascer do Sol.

“The team did not show, in many games, a physical and athletic capacity with which it could overcome its opponents.”

The problem for Deco is that it cuts to the heart of a heated style debate at Barcelona, and by making out as if he wants to sacrifice technical quality for physical attributes, he is likely to receive plenty of stick from fans. Even if that is his intention, he would be better off phrasing it differently, or just not saying it all. After his recent comments about ‘breaking from the past’ went viral, Deco is having to learn quickly that saying the wrong thing will create problems for him.