Second German coach added to Barcelona’s managerial shortlist

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel had offered himself to Barcelona. The former Chelsea head coach is under pressure in Bavaria, and could well end up being available by the time Deco comes to a decision to who will be Xavi Hernandez’s successor.

Tuchel has spoken in the past of his desire to manage in Spain, specifically at either Barcelona or Real Madrid. He could well end up getting his wish, as Sport have reported that he has been added to the managerial shortlist of the Catalan giants.

Tuchel is the second German coach to be considered by Barcelona, after Hansi Flick. However, they have yet to speak to any candidates, and in the case of Tuchel, they will only make a move for him if he is sacked by Bayern before the end of the season.

It remains to be seen which way Deco goes with the Barcelona managerial search, but there are certainly plenty of names in the mix.