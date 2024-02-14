Real Sociedad’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread after first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Despite a strong performance for the majority of the 90 minutes at the Parc des Princes, Real Sociedad fell to a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, which leaves their hopes of progression to the quarter-final stage of the competition very much in doubt.

La Real were by far the better team in the first half, and they came closest to scoring, as Mikel Merino’s piledriver from distance smacked the crossbar, with Gianluigi Donnarumma well beaten.

PSG came out much better in the second period, and they would take the lead soon after the interval as Kylian Mbappe finished at the back post following Marquinhos’ flick-on from a corner. It was 2-0 soon after, with Bradley Barcola scoring a fine solo goal to double the advantage.

It remained that way until the full time whistle. Real Sociedad aren’t out of this tie, although they will need a titanic performance in the return leg at the Reale Arena, which takes place in three weeks’ time.