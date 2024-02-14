Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz reveals romance – “It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, and I can say…”

Real Madrid battled their way to a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16, and will be confident on their return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were missing Jude Bellingham, but Brahim Diaz, who produced the standout moment of quality, was a large part of the reason they did not miss him.

Brahim has often operated as Bellingham’s alternative this season, and before the match, Carlo Ancelotti pointed out that they had won all four of their matches without the English protege, a total that stands at five after the game. Brahim certainly resolved the match in classic Bellingham fashion.

“It was a very nice goal and play, I honestly don’t know how many I went past, and I put it where I had to put it, where I didn’t put it against Atletico. Since I was little I have used both legs, it is something I usually practice,” Brahim explained to Cadena SER after the match.

“It’s Valentine’s Day in no time at all, and I can say that I am in love with Real Madrid,” Brahim laughed.

He will hope that injury is not too serious, as will Ancelotti. There is a strong argument to say he has been one of their better players in 2024, and some are wondering whether he could come for Rodrygo Goes’ place. Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are unmovable through the middle and on the left, and Brahim is no doubt outperforming Rodrygo currently.