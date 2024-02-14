Real Madrid star admits Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe is hot topic in dressing room

Real Madrid took a commanding position in their Champions League round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig, a single Brahim Diaz goal sufficient for them to take a lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu. This evening Paris Saint-Germain take on Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid’s players will no doubt be discussing it.

After their win in Germany, Tchouameni admitted that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was a topic of conversation in the dressing room. His future continues to dominate headlines in both France and Spain, with both clubs hanging on his decision.

“Mbappe to Real Madrid? He didn’t say anything to me. And even if I knew, I wouldn’t have told you. We talk about it in the dressing room because it’s an important issue. We hope things calm down in the coming weeks,” he admitted.

Regarding the clash with RB Leipzig, Tchouameni said he was happy with his display in central defence.

“In the end we won, we created chances, we scored. I had a good performance. I spoke with the coach, I try to give everything, regardless of the position. At Madrid the most important thing is to win titles,” Tchouameni told Canal+, as quoted by Marca.

Tchouameni has now played five matches in central defence this season, and Los Blancos have kept a clean sheet on every occasions, showing that it might not be as much of a problem as it seems to have the Frenchman at the back.

That said, Carlo Ancelotti and multiple other Madrid players did admit that they were fortunate not to concede against the Germans. Having shut out Girona, their clean sheet against Leipzig required more from Andriy Lunin in goal.