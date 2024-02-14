Real Madrid make enquiry about 21-year-old Premier League defender

Real Madrid are certainly pondering the future of their defence for the coming years, following two anterior cruciate ligament injuries to their starting duo of Eder Militao and David Alaba in a matter of months. One of the talents they have been linked with is Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has been impressive this season, and has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the past too. Just over a month ago reports in England claimed Real Madrid were looking at Branthwaite, and now DM, as reported by Diario AS, claim that Los Blancos have enquired about his availability.

There are conflicting reports on Real Madrid’s plans this summer, with some claiming they will anticipate a move for a young central defender this summer that had been planned for 2025. Others say the only reinforcement will be the return of Rafa Marin from his loan at Alaves.

Lille’s Leny Yoro has been the most closely linked with Real Madrid in Spain, while Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva have also been suggested as shortlisted targets. It should be noted that all of the reports linking Branthwaite to the Spanish capital have come from England, and there has been little noise around him in Madrid.