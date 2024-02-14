Real Madrid lying in wait as Paris Saint-Germain hand out ultimatum in pursuit of defensive target

Real Madrid are set to have a very busy summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe may well arrive from Paris Saint-Germain, where his contract is coming to an end, while they are also keen to sign Alphonso Davies as their new long-term left-back, although Bayern Munich intend to make that very difficult.

Also on the agenda for Real Madrid could be a new centre-back, one that would be a long-term partner to Eder Militao, as Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are all in their thirties. Lille’s Leny Yoro, regarded as one of the biggest talents in Europe right now, appears to be their top target, although the teenager is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are pushing to sign Yoro as soon as possible, and as per Sport, they have presented a significant take-it-or-leave-it proposal to Lille, which they are awaiting a response on. Club officials at the French champions are said to be frustrated by the situation, as Lille and Yoro’s representatives recently increased their demands.

Real Madrid are taking a patient approach in their pursuit of Yoro. They recognise that PSG are their only realistic competition, so if they decide to walk away, the door would be wide open for Los Blancos to step through. They also believe that they can convince Yoro to join because of the pool of French players already at the club, which Mbappe could be added to this summer.