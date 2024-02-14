Rayo Vallecano Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano fan that poked Sevilla star’s bum handed stadium ban, criminal charges also possible

One of the most bizarre moments of the La Liga season took place earlier this month, when a Rayo Vallecano fan appeared to poke Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos in the bum as he was preparing to take a throw-in during the 2-1 victory for Los Nervionenses at Vallecas.

It was something that infuriated Ocampos, who complained on the matter when he spoke to the media post-match. As such, it was picked up by the Anti-Violence Committee, who have been investigating over the last week or so.

Their findings have now concluded, and as per Sport, the Rayo fan in question has been handed a 12-month ban from any sporting venue. Furthermore, a fine of €6000 has also been passed down.

It doesn’t end there for this Rayo Vallecano fan too, as the report notes that the the Anti-Violence Committee has filed a complaint with the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, meaning that criminal repercussions may also be possible.

