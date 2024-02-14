Rayo Vallecano appoint second former Athletic Club player in 8 months due to Brexit

Rayo Vallecano have moved swiftly to replace outgoing manager Francisco, who was dismissed on Tuesday night following a single win in 16 games. They already have their new coach in Inigo Perez.

Francisco was let go following a run of just one win in 16 matches, leaving the Vallecanos in 14th place, seven points clear of the drop. Perez, who is just 36 years old, only retired from a career that saw him play at Athletic Club, Huesca, Real Mallorca, Numancia and Osasuna a little over 18 months ago.

Last season he became Andoni Iraola’s assistant manager and was due to head to Bournemouth with him this summer, but was not granted a work permit due to new Brexit rules. Rayo had been interested in giving Perez the job in the summer, as per Diario AS, but now that his application has been denied, he will take his first job in senior management. He has a deal until the end of the season, with an option for a further year.

Rayo fans will be hoping he can find a way to restore some of the incisive counter-attacking that Iraola was famed for, and extract goals from a frontline containing Radamel Falcao, Sergio Camello and Raul de Tomas. Only Cadiz have netted less than their 21 goals this year so far, and it has been a major issue in recent months.