Potential Hansi Flick assistant at Barcelona laughs off links

Barcelona have been linked with a number managers since Xavi Hernandez announced his resignation at the end of the season. One of the most strongly linked is Hansi Flick, who is reportedly Spanish in case Joan Laporta should decide he is the man to lead them forward.

Nurnberg manager Cristian Fiel had been suggested as a potential member of his coaching staff in Catalonia, but he has shut down those rumours, laughing them off in declarations to BILD. Sport carried his words.

“I wasn’t smiling, I was laughing out loud,” he said when he heard or the news.

“Today was my last day, I have my bags packed. Then I will send a card from Barcelona. My brother lives in Castelldefels. I’ll probably go to him first. He has a nice little house there.”

With Flick, there are stronger links. He is rumoured to be one of the two best-positioned coaches in terms of who the Blaugrana like, and all of the reports from Germany are that he would be keen to take on the role.

Flick has a curious coaching path, having been an assistant for most of his recent career, until taking over at Bayern Munich, and then Germany. With the former he had a brief but enormously successful spell, but flamed out of die Mannschaft.