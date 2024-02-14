Las Palmas seal signing of free agent Spanish international and top-performing midfielder

It’s a good day at the Estadio Gran Canaria. Las Palmas have announced the signing of former Levante midfielder Jose Campana, while also extending captain and lynchpin Kirian Rodriguez.

Kirian has been essential to Las Palmas’ progress into the top half, and almost certain safety from relegation this season. His five goals are more than anyone else in the side, and he has also been one of the most progressive passers in the division.

After recovering from cancer in February of 2023, he led the side to promotion last season, and has not looked back since. Las Palmas announced on Wednesday that they had extended his contract until 2028. This comes just a day after they signed defender Alex Suarez to a new deal until 2026 too.

Meanwhile Garcia Pimienta has also strengthened his midfield with the signing of former Levante midfielder Jose Campana. The Spanish international has been a free agent since leaving Levante last summer, and will bring his technical qualities to the islands for the rest of the season, with an option for a further year.

The 30-year-old was one of the best in La Liga last year, but has been laid low with persistent injury issues over the past two years, mirroring the struggles at Levante. At his best, he has the touch and vision to unlock defences though.