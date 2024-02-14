La Liga’s strict financial rules likely to force Celta Vigo into selling star forward this summer

A few years, La Liga imposed strict financial rules on its clubs – a move that was seen to help avoid any possible cases of teams going bust or having to enter administration. While this has worked in this regard, it has meant that many clubs across the top two divisions are struggling with their finances.

Barcelona are the most obvious case, but clubs such as Sevilla, Valencia and Real Betis have also been significantly. Celta Vigo are the same, and they are facing a big summer if they are to continue staying away from significant money woes.

As per Relevo, Celta need to generate €15-20m if they are to continue with their currently wage bill, which means that at least one significant sale is expected to be required. The report notes that Jorgen Strand Larsen is a likely contender to be sold, despite being one of the club’s best performers so far this season.

Larsen has nine goals and two assists in La Liga, and has generally impressed whenever he has played. However, it also means that Celta Vigo may use this to cash in now, which would allow them to ease their financial problems, as the likelihood is that Larsen could be sold for in the region of €20m, especially if there is Premier League interest.