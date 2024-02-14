La Liga strugglers considering sacking manager after split with squad

Almeria are probably preparing for next season in some senses, but it looks as if they are running out of patience for a second time this campaign. Gaizka Garitano is yet to win a game in La Liga since he was appointed, and the latest is that he has lost the dressing room.

Despite coming close to taking points of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Relevo say that Almeria believe some of the players are already thinking about next season, and their potential futures. There is a split between the players and Garitano, and they are considering sacking the Basque coach.

Garitano has only beaten lower league Talavera in the Copa del Rey since taking charge, before being knocked out by Barbastro. In La Liga, they have four draw from their 15 games, and the Andalusian side do not believe he is the man to get them back up next season from Segunda. In addition, they are frustrated at his use of players, including new signing Jonathan Viera, who is yet to debut.

Still winless, Almeria have just 7 points from their 24 games, and are 13 points off safety as things stand. They will fear becoming the worst side in La Liga history – with 14 games to go, they need seven further points to surpass Sporting Gijon’s 13-point total in 1998.