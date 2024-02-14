Girona confirm new three-year contract for key piece of Michel Sanchez’s puzzle

Even despite last weekend’s crushing defeat to Real Madrid, Girona have had a simply outstanding season so far. European football looks on the cards for the Catalan side, who would dearly love to finish inside the top four positions in La Liga, which would ensure a place in the Champions League.

So many of Girona’s players have been standouts this season, and that includes Paulo Gazzaniga. The 32-year-old signed on a permanent basis last summer having been on loan during the 2022-23 campaign, and he has impressed, accumulating eight clean sheets so far in La Liga.

Gazzaniga has now been rewarded for his good form by signing a new contract with Girona, one that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

GAZZANIGA 2⃣0⃣2⃣7⃣ El porter argentí amplia dues temporades el seu contracte amb el Girona. 🔗 https://t.co/DDOy57iVc0 pic.twitter.com/QTJ5413yXa — Girona FC (@GironaFC) February 14, 2024

🗣️ @GazzanigaPaulo : ❝Estic molt content de renovar amb el Girona, un Club que està creixent molt i on estic encantat amb tot l'entorn que l'envolta.❞#Gazzaniga2027 — Girona FC (@GironaFC) February 14, 2024

Gazzaniga will hope that he can help Girona finish in the Champions League places come the end of the season, and he will be key to their chances of doing just that, starting with this weekend’s trip to Athletic Club.