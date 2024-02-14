Girona coach Michel Sanchez discusses future next season amid links to Barcelona job

Girona manager Michel Sanchez has again responded to talk of his future laying elsewhere than Montilivi, and was clear that he would like to remain. He also accepted that he got things wrong at the Bernabeu, after Real Madrid thumped his side 4-0.

“The criticism is good and I accept it. I am aware of my responsibility,” he told Esport3, as carried by Sport.

“If we don’t lose against Athletic we will be in a very good position, but I think that more or less we have to score 73-75 points to enter the Champions League,” Michel noted.

Girona are just 17 points off the high end of that total, with 14 games remaining. If they maintain their current rate, they will clear that mark with ease, but a defeat to Athletic would fuel talk of a drop off.

Michel’s side were beaten by Real Madrid in the first clash between the two 3-0, but their loss was not as emphatic as at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he did admit he would have given a different team talk in hindsight.

“If I could, I would give another team talk. I told them that everyone would be focused on the game, that we were capable of playing one-on-one at the Bernabeu… I think I would give a different talk.”

His stellar work has seen him linked to the Barcelona job in recent weeks, but that talk has died down of late. Perhaps because Michel is adamant he will continue an hour north of the Catalan capital.

“I am a better coach thanks to this club. Quique Carcel [sporting director] and the club have made my work very happy, in other teams I have had more problems. I have a contract and I am very comfortable. I think I will continue here. I am convinced.”