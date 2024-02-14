Former Sevilla winger given six-year sentence for trafficking cocaine

Former Sevilla winger Quincy Promes has been given a six-year jail sentence in a Dutch court for importing, exporting, possessing and transporting 1.363 tonnes of cocaine. The drugs were discovered in shipping containers in 2020, and ‘prioritising his work commitments’ with Spartak Moscow, did not attend the trial.

Promes, 32, was sold by Ajax to Spartak in the same year after stabbing his cousin in the leg, for which he was initially given 18 months in prison, but then had the sentence settled with compensation, as per Marca.

The Dutch police seized two shipping containers with cocaine in it that had been hidden as part of a shipment of sea salt, and was exchanged on an outcrop of the Netherlands. Promes was convicted as part of a drug trafficking ring which they believe he was high up in, having invested €200k in the business.

The secret police gathered evidence and confirmed Promes’ involvement after tapping his car to listen to his interactions.

Promes joined Sevilla for €21m in 2018 as one of their most expensive signings ever, and was sold to Ajax for €15.7m just a year later after making 49 appearances, scoring thrice and giving 9 assists. He also has 50 caps for die Oranje and is a key part of the current Spartak side, starting all but one of their league games this season.